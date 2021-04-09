Dr. Lisa Buckingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Buckingham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Buckingham, MD
Dr. Lisa Buckingham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Buckingham's Office Locations
University Radiologists PC1928 Alcoa Hwy Bldg B, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9799
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 392-6558
- 3 11440 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 392-6558
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Buckingham was very empathetic, patient, knowledgeable and thorough-couldn’t ask for a better doctor/patient experience
About Dr. Lisa Buckingham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1205083060
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
