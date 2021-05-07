Dr. Lisa Bukaty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bukaty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Bukaty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Bukaty, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Bukaty works at
Locations
-
1
Kathleen P Hutton MD and Assocs1441 Avocado Ave Ste 707, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 644-8556
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bukaty?
I have been seeing Dr. Lisa Bukaty and her Assistant Carrie for years. I have had various skin treatments for basil cell and Moh's surgery in the past for squamous cell removal. All went well and I felt 100% comfortable. I had a recent diagnosis of Melanoma. It initially looked harmless like a normal aging spot. Thankfully, Dr. Bukaty did a biopsy, discovered Melanoma, it was early stage, cut it out two weeks later, sowed me up and removed the stitches today. The pathology report showed all cancer is gone. The entire process was 100% professional. They are great people to work with and they make you feel very comfortable with the care they provide. I view Lisa and Carrie not only as trusted doctors and medical professionals but as friends and I highly recommend them if you are in need of skin care. Mark
About Dr. Lisa Bukaty, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1437245867
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University Of Ca Irvine College Med
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bukaty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bukaty accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bukaty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bukaty works at
Dr. Bukaty has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bukaty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Bukaty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bukaty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bukaty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bukaty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.