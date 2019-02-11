Dr. Lisa Burrell, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Burrell, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Stone Mountain, GA.
TranscenDental Smiles of Georgia5370 Stone Mountain Hwy Ste 730, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 Directions (470) 508-0017
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
Great doctor. Friendly atmosphere. Beautiful team
- Dentistry
- English
- 1760563928
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burrell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burrell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
197 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.