Dr. Lisa Carbonell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Carbonell, MD
Dr. Lisa Carbonell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Dr. Carbonell works at
Dr. Carbonell's Office Locations
-
1
Community Memorial Health System2361 E VINEYARD AVE, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 981-3770
-
2
Community Memorial Hospital Center for3641 W 5th St, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 985-5505
-
3
Buenaventura Medical Clinic120 N ASHWOOD AVE, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 658-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lisa Carbonell is very warm and professional. She sits with you and gives you her full attention. She listens and offers advice, feedback, and suggestions. Ultimately, she honors the final decision to rest with the patient.
About Dr. Lisa Carbonell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1861780215
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carbonell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carbonell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carbonell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carbonell has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carbonell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carbonell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carbonell.
