Dr. Lisa Carkner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Carkner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Carkner works at
Locations
The Chattanooga Heart Institute2501 Citico Ave Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Chattanooga Heart Institute, Chattanooga, TN1949 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37421 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m more impressed with Dr. Carkner with every visit. She’s truly concerned about my overall health, not just her expertise. She thorough, as is her staff, and in her concerns for my past surgeries, she found important blood work numbers not related to my heart, but my liver! She immediately sent this info over to my GI dr with notes concerning these asking for more in-depth testing. I wish all drs took such care. She’s 100% in my book!
About Dr. Lisa Carkner, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1679557649
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- Mayo Clin Scottsdale
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
