Dr. Lisa Carkner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Carkner works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.