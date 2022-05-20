Overview of Dr. Lisa Carpenter, DO

Dr. Lisa Carpenter, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Biddeford, ME. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Carpenter works at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, ME with other offices in Kennebunk, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.