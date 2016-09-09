Dr. Casale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisa Casale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Casale, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Casale works at
Locations
Pulmonary Internists3 Hospital Plz Ste 205, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 360-2255
Pulmonary Internists PA2 STATE ROUTE 27, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 549-7380
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and compassionate physician as well as knowledgable. Extremely fortunate to have had her on my team of physicians during a near fatal medical crisis.
About Dr. Lisa Casale, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Casale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.