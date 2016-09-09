Overview

Dr. Lisa Casale, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Casale works at Pulmonary Internists PA in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.