Dr. Lisa Casanova, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Casanova, MD
Dr. Lisa Casanova, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Careplex Hospital.
Dr. Casanova works at
Dr. Casanova's Office Locations
Riverside Partner's in Women's Health-newport News401 Oyster Point Rd Ste A, Newport News, VA 23602 Directions (757) 249-3000
Riverside Peninsula Surgery Centers12000 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 594-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Casanova is the BEST OBGYN doctor I have ever had. She delivered my daughter 17 years ago by emergency c-section and I have been under her care every since. She calmed me down and comforted me even to the point of holding me while I was getting the epidural assuring me everything would be fine and it indeed was fine I have a thriving healthy vibrant 17year old daughter ??. This past week Dr Casanova did a hysterectomy on me and again I had the same experience with her even with the difficulties she faced during my surgery. She called me the next morning to check on me and personally visited me every day of my hospital stay. I had a question after being discharged and she personally called me to reassure me I was fine. She genuinely cares for me and my health and I have referred several family members and friends to her and will continue to do so! I could go on and on about her professionalism, great bedside manners, her thorough knowledge of the female body, etc.
About Dr. Lisa Casanova, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1154385706
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casanova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casanova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casanova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Casanova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casanova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casanova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casanova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.