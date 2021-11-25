Overview of Dr. Lisa Casanova, MD

Dr. Lisa Casanova, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Careplex Hospital.



Dr. Casanova works at Riverside Partners&Womens Hlth in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.