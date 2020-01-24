Dr. Lisa Cassileth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassileth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Cassileth, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Cassileth, MD
Dr. Lisa Cassileth, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Cassileth's Office Locations
Cassileth Plastic Surgery & Skin Care436 N Bedford Dr Ste 103, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 278-8200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Cassileth is a true breast specialist. I recently underwent a breast explantation consultation and she was thorough, honest, and best of all explained all my options to me. She used Vectra-3D imaging to show me my exact results and I couldn't feel more comfortable. Excellent bedside manner.
About Dr. Lisa Cassileth, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1407858459
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pa Health System
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- University of Pennsylvania
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Cassileth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassileth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassileth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassileth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassileth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassileth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.