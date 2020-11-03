Overview

Dr. Lisa Centilli, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Centilli works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.