Dr. Lisa Chang, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Whitestone, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Chang works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Primary Care, Family Medicine in Whitestone, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.