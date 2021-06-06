See All General Surgeons in Mcallen, TX
Dr. Lisa Chapa, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Mcallen, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lisa Chapa, MD

Dr. Lisa Chapa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. 

Dr. Chapa works at Surgery Institute Office in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Chapa's Office Locations

    Dhr Health Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Institute - South Campus
    1100 E Dove Ave Ste 300, Mcallen, TX 78504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 362-8170
    Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance
    5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 362-8170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 06, 2021
    Dr. Chapa takes her time and explains very throughly. Great experience overall with her and her staff.
    — Jun 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Chapa, MD
    About Dr. Lisa Chapa, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487095691
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
