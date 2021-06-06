Dr. Lisa Chapa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Chapa, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Chapa, MD
Dr. Lisa Chapa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX.
Dr. Chapa works at
Dr. Chapa's Office Locations
1
Dhr Health Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Institute - South Campus1100 E Dove Ave Ste 300, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 362-8170
2
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8170
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chapa takes her time and explains very throughly. Great experience overall with her and her staff.
About Dr. Lisa Chapa, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1487095691
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Dr. Chapa works at
