Dr. Lisa Chipps, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Chipps, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California - M.D. and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Chipps works at
Locations
Moy, Fincher, Chipps Facial Plastic / Dermatology421 N Rodeo Dr Ste T7, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 274-5372
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Chipps, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology - University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver, Colorado
- General Practice - UCLA-West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Hospital
- Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California - M.D.
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chipps has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chipps accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chipps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chipps works at
Dr. Chipps has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chipps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chipps speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chipps. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chipps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chipps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chipps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.