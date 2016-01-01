See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Lisa Chipps, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lisa Chipps, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California - M.D. and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Chipps works at Moy, Fincher, Chipps Facial Plastic / Dermatology in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Moy, Fincher, Chipps Facial Plastic / Dermatology
    421 N Rodeo Dr Ste T7, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 274-5372

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harbor - UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Intertrigo
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Chipps, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689720278
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dermatology - University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver, Colorado
    Internship
    • General Practice - UCLA-West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California - M.D.
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Chipps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chipps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chipps has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chipps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chipps works at Moy, Fincher, Chipps Facial Plastic / Dermatology in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chipps’s profile.

    Dr. Chipps has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chipps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chipps. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chipps.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chipps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chipps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

