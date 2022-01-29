Overview of Dr. Lisa Chodak, MD

Dr. Lisa Chodak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Dorado Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Chodak works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in El Dorado Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.