Overview of Dr. Lisa Chorzempa-Schainis, MD

Dr. Lisa Chorzempa-Schainis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Chorzempa-Schainis works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.