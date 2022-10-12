Dr. Lisa Chorzempa-Schainis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chorzempa-Schainis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Chorzempa-Schainis, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Chorzempa-Schainis, MD
Dr. Lisa Chorzempa-Schainis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Chorzempa-Schainis works at
Dr. Chorzempa-Schainis' Office Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group932 Lake St Ste 300, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (331) 221-1700
-
2
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 3250, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chorzempa-Schainis?
Dr. Chorzempa was amazing. The first gyno who listened to my concerns. She did the proper testing I needed and recommended an IUD for me. I was really scared - we've all heard the horror stories - but she took the steps to help me be relaxed, and overall the procedure was painless and over in less than 5 minutes. Would definitely recommend!
About Dr. Lisa Chorzempa-Schainis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1629085444
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chorzempa-Schainis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chorzempa-Schainis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chorzempa-Schainis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chorzempa-Schainis works at
Dr. Chorzempa-Schainis has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chorzempa-Schainis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Chorzempa-Schainis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chorzempa-Schainis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chorzempa-Schainis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chorzempa-Schainis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.