Dr. Lisa Chriss, MD
Dr. Lisa Chriss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Chriss & Associates M D P A1925 Mizell Ave Ste 302, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 629-6646
Adventhealth Winter Park200 N Lakemont Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 629-6646
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am a new patient and I have been seen on two occasions. I am a health care provider. I have never had a more overall positive experience with a practitioner. This includes all the office staff, nurses, techs and the both physicians. Everyone provided efficient, courteous and professional care. I would highly recommend them to anybody.
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Chriss has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Eye Infections and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chriss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chriss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chriss.
