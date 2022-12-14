See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Lisa Cohen, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lisa Cohen, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (693)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lisa Cohen, DDS

Dr. Lisa Cohen, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their residency with Washington Hospital Center

Dr. Cohen works at Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Silver Spring) in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Silver Spring)
    1300 Spring St Ste 350, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 363-5172
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Grafting
Botox® Injection
Cleft Lip and Palate
Bone Grafting
Botox® Injection
Cleft Lip and Palate

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Coronectomy Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Scion Dental
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 693 ratings
    Patient Ratings (693)
    5 Star
    (681)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?

    Dec 14, 2022
    I had an outstanding experience with Dr. Cohen. I had previously had two bad experiences with other oral surgeries but Dr. Cohen has renewed my faith in the profession. She was a great listener, personable, and professional throughout. She explained everything to me during the procedure and put me at ease. The procedure was easy to schedule and went by quickly. Her staff was also great. I highly recommend her to everyone.
    Hope — Dec 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Cohen, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Cohen, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cohen to family and friends

    Dr. Cohen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cohen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Cohen, DDS.

    About Dr. Lisa Cohen, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679766794
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Cohen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Silver Spring) in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    693 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lisa Cohen, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.