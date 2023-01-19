Dr. Lisa Coleman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Coleman, DO
Dr. Lisa Coleman, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They completed their residency with Tripler Army Med Center
TPMG - Center for Colorectal Surgery860 Omni Blvd Ste 302, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 874-1077
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
After my last colonoscopy I was advised I had a sessile polyp attached to my appendix and needed to have my appendix removed. I was referred to Dr Coleman. After reviewing the reports and results Dr Coleman was extremely thorough in explaining to me what needed to be done. She explained everything to me and was sure I understood what would be done. I was not at all worried about anything because she took the time to explain the entire procedure. Surgery went well and I had the best care. Today was my follow up with Dr Coleman and once again she was patient with me, answering questions and very kind and considerate. She never rushed me one time or made me feel uncomfortable. I'm confident that everything is fine but if I ever needed anything again I would definitely return to Dr Coleman. I would highly recommend Dr Coleman.
- Tripler Army Med Center
Dr. Coleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coleman has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.
