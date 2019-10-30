Dr. Lisa Colon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Colon, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Colon, MD
Dr. Lisa Colon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Colon's Office Locations
East Jefferson General Hospital4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-4331
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She was amazing!! Best OBGYN! Great bedside manner!! Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Lisa Colon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinic
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- BOSTON COLLEGE
