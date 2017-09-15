Overview of Dr. Lisa Coohill, MD

Dr. Lisa Coohill, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Coohill works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in New Providence, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.