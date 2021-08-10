Dr. Lisa Cousineau, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cousineau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Cousineau, DO
Dr. Lisa Cousineau, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
OB/GYN Associates Of Akron605 N CLEVELAND MASSILLON RD, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-6545
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Akron City Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Bowling Green State University
Dr. Cousineau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cousineau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cousineau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cousineau has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cousineau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cousineau speaks French.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Cousineau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cousineau.
