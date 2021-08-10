Overview of Dr. Lisa Cousineau, DO

Dr. Lisa Cousineau, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Cousineau works at OB/GYN Associates Of Akron in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.