Overview of Dr. Lisa Curcio, MD

Dr. Lisa Curcio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Curcio works at Breastlink in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.