Dr. Lisa Curcio, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (18)
Map Pin Small Laguna Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lisa Curcio, MD

Dr. Lisa Curcio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Curcio works at Breastlink in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Curcio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Breastlink Laguna Hills
    23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 130, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 770-0797
  2. 2
    MemorialCare Medical Group
    24401 Calle De La Louisa, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 241-9660
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

  • Northern Dutchess Hospital
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 09, 2020
    Dr. Curcio is amazing.. I was referred to her by a friend as a second opinion for breast cancer. She listened and explained everything to me and took her time with me. She made me feel safe in a very scary time. She has been a true God send to me. She transferred to another practice and I followed her. Highly recommend her!!
    DeAnn Bonilla — Jul 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Curcio, MD
    About Dr. Lisa Curcio, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306846324
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • City of Hope National Medical Center
    Internship
    • George Washington University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Curcio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curcio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curcio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curcio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curcio has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curcio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Curcio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curcio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curcio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curcio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

