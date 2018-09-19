Dr. Lisa Daye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Daye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Daye, MD
Dr. Lisa Daye, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.
Dr. Daye's Office Locations
General Physician, PC100 College Pkwy Ste 160, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 500-2663
Amherst3925 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-9999
Excelsior Orthopaedics3045 Southwestern Blvd Ste 108, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 250-9999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Daye is one of the nicest Drs in this practice. She took plenty of time going over my symptoms, X-rays and MRI. She answere each and every one of my questions. Thankyou Dr Daye!
About Dr. Lisa Daye, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083673693
Education & Certifications
- Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
