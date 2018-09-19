Overview of Dr. Lisa Daye, MD

Dr. Lisa Daye, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.



Dr. Daye works at General Physician, PC in Williamsville, NY with other offices in Amherst, NY and Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.