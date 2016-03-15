Dr. Lisa Diamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Diamond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Diamond, MD
Dr. Lisa Diamond, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Dr. Diamond works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Diamond's Office Locations
-
1
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital540 Litchfield St, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-6350
-
2
Stop & Shop Pharmacy200 New Hartford Rd, Winsted, CT 06098 Directions (860) 379-7509
- 3 6101 W Courtyard Dr, Austin, TX 78730 Directions (877) 474-0155
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diamond?
She is a very caring and sincere doctor, warm and charismatic and easy to talk to. I am a swimmer and hurt my arm and she was concerned about my being able to swim, again . She really cares. The vsit is very pleasant and I look forward to visits with her. Another patient in the wailing room raved about her and how she pulled him out of his depression and she has done the same for me. A very nice, Youcaring physician. I am very grateful to have her as my physician.
About Dr. Lisa Diamond, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1184710550
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diamond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diamond works at
Dr. Diamond has seen patients for Anxiety, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diamond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.