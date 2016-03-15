Overview of Dr. Lisa Diamond, MD

Dr. Lisa Diamond, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.



Dr. Diamond works at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, CT with other offices in Winsted, CT and Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.