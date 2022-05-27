Overview

Dr. Lisa Dimedio, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Dimedio works at Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care in Sewell, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.