Overview

Dr. Lisa Disanto, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Disanto works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group Inc in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.