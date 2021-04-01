Overview

Dr. Lisa Dockter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Dockter works at Primary Health Medical Group State Street in Meridian, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID and Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.