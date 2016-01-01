Dr. Lisa Driscoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driscoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Driscoll, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Driscoll, MD
Dr. Lisa Driscoll, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Meridian, ID.
Dr. Driscoll's Office Locations
St Luke's Internal Medicine520 S Eagle Rd Ste 3102, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 706-5100
Boise Va Medical Center500 W Fort St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 422-1314
St. Luke's Clinic1000 E Park Blvd Ste 120, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 381-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
About Dr. Lisa Driscoll, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1427545805
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Driscoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Driscoll has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driscoll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driscoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driscoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.