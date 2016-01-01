See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Meridian, ID
Dr. Lisa Driscoll, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lisa Driscoll, MD

Dr. Lisa Driscoll, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Meridian, ID. 

Dr. Driscoll works at St. Luke's Clinic in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Driscoll's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Luke's Internal Medicine
    520 S Eagle Rd Ste 3102, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 706-5100
  2. 2
    Boise Va Medical Center
    500 W Fort St, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 422-1314
  3. 3
    St. Luke's Clinic
    1000 E Park Blvd Ste 120, Boise, ID 83712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 381-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

About Dr. Lisa Driscoll, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1427545805
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
