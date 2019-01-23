Overview

Dr. Lisa Dropp, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Dropp works at Ampla Health in Yuba City, CA with other offices in Silverdale, WA, Poulsbo, WA and Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.