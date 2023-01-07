Dr. Lisa Duhaime, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duhaime is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Duhaime, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Duhaime, MD
Dr. Lisa Duhaime, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Adventhealth Gordon and Hamilton Medical Center.
Dr. Duhaime works at
Dr. Duhaime's Office Locations
Hamilton Medical Center1200 Memorial Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 217-1088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Associates Brevard, Oncology / Hematology2290 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 202, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 254-4776
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Gordon
- Hamilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Duhaime!! She is an answer to prayer for me! Could not ask for a more personal, caring, and understanding, and competent Physician! We are so blessed to have the Peeples Cancer Center locally in Dalton for our entire Community! The last 2 years I have had to be in SC with my husband for emergency multiple surgeries and it was so difficult being there for months at a time away from home especially during Covid lockdowns! It is such a blessing to be able to go home after my radiation treatments to rest. I was diagnosed with stage 4 lung and brain cancer in a months time! But I finally got my chemo pill which my insurance denied without an appeal not sure how but God… is in control! And he holds all our tomorrows and I trust Him! Every staff member I have met has been wonderful and so caring! Thank you to the Peeples Family and all the others that provided this gift to our community!!! May God bless you all abundantly beyond measure! Happy New Year to you all!
About Dr. Lisa Duhaime, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1083697494
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Medical College of Ohio
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duhaime has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duhaime accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duhaime has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duhaime works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Duhaime. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duhaime.
