Dr. Edsall accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisa Edsall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Edsall, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS.
Dr. Edsall works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Richmond201 Concourse Blvd Ste 110, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 594-4025
Midlothian Office10800 Midlothian Tpke Ste 309, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 794-2307Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 12:45pm
Colonial Heights Office280 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy Ste 4, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 285-2006Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 12:45pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Would give Dr. Edsall a THOUSAND ?'S if I Could -- She has been my Dermatologist for years -- and truly is One in A Million!!!!
About Dr. Lisa Edsall, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1194933861
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edsall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Edsall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edsall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edsall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edsall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.