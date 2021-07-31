Overview of Dr. Lisa Elconin, MD

Dr. Lisa Elconin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Elconin works at Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC in West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.