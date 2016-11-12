Dr. Lisa Emm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Emm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Emm, MD
Dr. Lisa Emm, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Emm works at
Dr. Emm's Office Locations
Advanced Womens Healthcare Sc2111 E Oakland Ave Ste B, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 808-3068
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. I had a complicated pregnancy and she walked me thru everything step by step. She was very patient and accommodating.
About Dr. Lisa Emm, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1386665966
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
Dr. Emm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emm works at
Dr. Emm has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Emm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.