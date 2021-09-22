Overview

Dr. Lisa Eng, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM) and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Eng works at New Life Medical Esthetics and Wellness in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.