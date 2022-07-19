Overview

Dr. Lisa Ereifej, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Ereifej works at Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.