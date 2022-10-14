See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Lisa Farhood, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lisa Farhood, MD

Dr. Lisa Farhood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with University Of Ok College Of Med

Dr. Farhood works at Medical Specialists Inc in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farhood's Office Locations

    Medical Specialists Inc
    5700 N Portland Ave Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 458-7188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Animal Allergies
Hypothyroidism
Allergic Rhinitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anemia
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 14, 2022
    Great!!
    Wendy A Fox — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Lisa Farhood, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1730297631
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Ok College Of Med
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Farhood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farhood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farhood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farhood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farhood works at Medical Specialists Inc in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Farhood’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

