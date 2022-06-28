Overview of Dr. Lisa Farrar, DPM

Dr. Lisa Farrar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M Scholl Of Podiatric.



Dr. Farrar works at East Coast Podiatry in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.