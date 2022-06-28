Dr. Lisa Farrar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Farrar, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lisa Farrar, DPM
Dr. Lisa Farrar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M Scholl Of Podiatric.
Dr. Farrar's Office Locations
East Coast Podiatry233 Osceola Ave, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 Directions (386) 672-6424
East Coast Podiatry4641 Clyde Morris Blvd Unit 203, Port Orange, FL 32129 Directions (386) 304-7737
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farrar?
Dr. Farrar seemed knowledgeable and competent and I would definitely see her again. I did have a concern about the office. The waiting area is small with just a desk for the receptionist so no privacy regarding conversations. After completing and returning my paperwork the receptionist asked me questions regarding my medications and medical history. My responses could not help but be overheard by others in the waiting area. This is something that needs to be addressed and corrected.
About Dr. Lisa Farrar, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1992798318
Education & Certifications
- Mineral Area Regional Medical Center
- Dr. William M Scholl Of Podiatric
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrar has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.