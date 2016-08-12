Overview of Dr. Lisa Fisher, MD

Dr. Lisa Fisher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Fisher works at Nazir U Khaja MD in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.