Dr. Lisa Fitzgerald, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Fitzgerald, MD
Dr. Lisa Fitzgerald, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Fitzgerald's Office Locations
Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology110 Francis St Ste 4B, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-8658
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Surgery330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-7000
Mount Auburn Professional Services - Cardiology300 Mount Auburn St Ste 418, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 491-0272
Wegmans Food Markets Inc.200 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 782-9210
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I am always so very satisfied with my follow ups with Dr. Fitzgerald. She is So focussed on listening to issues with an answer to solve them. She instinctively knows what you are worried about and picks up on it. Excellent doctor and truly cares about her patients .
About Dr. Lisa Fitzgerald, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
