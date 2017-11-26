Dr. Lisa Flaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Flaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Flaum, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Nmg - M Daley Wcc Prentice 420520250 E Superior St Ste 4-420, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
She is an excellent oncologist. I highly recommend her if you have breast cancer.
About Dr. Lisa Flaum, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Flaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flaum accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
