Dr. Lisa Flower, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairmont, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Flower works at Mon Health Primary Care - Fairmont in Fairmont, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.