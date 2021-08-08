Overview of Dr. Lisa Fogel, MD

Dr. Lisa Fogel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Fogel works at Retina Institute of North Carolina, PC in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Smithfield, NC and Wake Forest, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.