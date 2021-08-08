Dr. Lisa Fogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Fogel, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Fogel, MD
Dr. Lisa Fogel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Fogel's Office Locations
Raleigh Office2605 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 220, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 453-1462
Retina Institute of North Carolina, PC1535 E Booker Dairy Rd, Smithfield, NC 27577 Directions (919) 934-3785Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Retina Institute of North Carolina152 Capcom Ave, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (919) 453-1462Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
If you want an ophthalmologist that works according to her watch, don’t go to Dr. Fogel. Sometimes thoroughness, care and consideration seem to take too long for in time-is-money world. I’d rather have the doctor’s complete attention and attentiveness and that’s why I go to Dr. Fogel.
About Dr. Lisa Fogel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
