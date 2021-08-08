See All Ophthalmologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Lisa Fogel, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (30)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lisa Fogel, MD

Dr. Lisa Fogel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Fogel works at Retina Institute of North Carolina, PC in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Smithfield, NC and Wake Forest, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fogel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Raleigh Office
    2605 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 220, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 453-1462
  2. 2
    Retina Institute of North Carolina, PC
    1535 E Booker Dairy Rd, Smithfield, NC 27577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 934-3785
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Retina Institute of North Carolina
    152 Capcom Ave, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 453-1462
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Aug 08, 2021
    If you want an ophthalmologist that works according to her watch, don’t go to Dr. Fogel. Sometimes thoroughness, care and consideration seem to take too long for in time-is-money world. I’d rather have the doctor’s complete attention and attentiveness and that’s why I go to Dr. Fogel.
    About Dr. Lisa Fogel, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366440273
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tex SW
    Internship
    • Meth Ctrl
    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina School of Medicine
