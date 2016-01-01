Overview

Dr. Lisa Ford, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Ford works at Novant Health Primary Care Foxcroft in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.