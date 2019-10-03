Overview

Dr. Lisa Fortman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Illinois and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Fortman works at Family Practice Associates in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.