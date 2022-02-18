See All Pediatricians in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Lisa-Gaye Robinson, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lisa-Gaye Robinson, MD

Dr. Lisa-Gaye Robinson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Emory University Hospital

Dr. Robinson works at Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center
    1401 S FEDERAL HWY, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 728-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Immunization Administration
Asthma
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 18, 2022
    Dr. Robinson has provided exceptional service to the underprivileged and impoverished patients of CDTC for a number of years now, I spent some time as a patient of hers when I was a pediatric. Her contributions those most needy in her community are commendable and does not go unnoticed. Thank you Dr. Robinson.
    Anthony V — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Lisa-Gaye Robinson, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
