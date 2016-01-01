See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Little Falls, MN
Dr. Lisa Germscheid, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lisa Germscheid, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Lisa Germscheid, MD

Dr. Lisa Germscheid, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Little Falls, MN. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center and St. Gabriel's Hospital.

Dr. Germscheid works at FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER in Little Falls, MN with other offices in Pierz, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Germscheid's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medical Center
    811 2nd St SE Ste A, Little Falls, MN 56345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    9:00am - 11:00am
  2. 2
    Community Medical Center
    200 1st Ave SE, Pierz, MN 56364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Germscheid?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Germscheid, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Germscheid, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Germscheid to family and friends

    Dr. Germscheid's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Germscheid

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Germscheid, MD.

    About Dr. Lisa Germscheid, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1295750404
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sioux Falls Fam Prac Res
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center
    • St. Gabriel's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Germscheid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Germscheid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Germscheid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Germscheid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Germscheid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germscheid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Germscheid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Germscheid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.