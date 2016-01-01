Overview of Dr. Lisa Germscheid, MD

Dr. Lisa Germscheid, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Little Falls, MN. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center and St. Gabriel's Hospital.



Dr. Germscheid works at FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER in Little Falls, MN with other offices in Pierz, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.