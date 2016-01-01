Dr. Giudice has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Giudice, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Giudice, MD
Dr. Lisa Giudice, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Giudice's Office Locations
Brookline Family Chiropractic Clinic1842 Beacon St Ste 402, Brookline, MA 02445 Directions (781) 771-8011
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Giudice, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1700942570
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giudice accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giudice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Giudice. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giudice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giudice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giudice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.