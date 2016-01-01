Overview of Dr. Lisa Gleason, MD

Dr. Lisa Gleason, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Morro Bay, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gleason works at Medical Clinic at Morro in Morro Bay, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.