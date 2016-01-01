Dr. Lisa Gleason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gleason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Gleason, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Gleason, MD
Dr. Lisa Gleason, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Morro Bay, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gleason's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Clinic at Morro685 Morro Ave Ste C, Morro Bay, CA 93442 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Gleason, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1235330960
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
