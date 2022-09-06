Dr. Lisa Gold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Gold, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Gold, MD
Dr. Lisa Gold, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Dr. Gold's Office Locations
North Point Pediatrics At Crown Point1505 S Court St Ste 101, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 662-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gold is always nice and very caring. She takes very good care of children. We met her in the hospital when my daughter was just a baby and we haven't seen anyone else in the last 17 years. We will be very sad to leave her as she has almost become part of the family. We love you, Dr. Gold!!
About Dr. Lisa Gold, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1023015302
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Loyola University Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.