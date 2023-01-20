Dr. Lisa Golik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Golik, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Golik, MD
Dr. Lisa Golik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Golik works at
Dr. Golik's Office Locations
Maly Obstetrics & Gynecology7138 N Millbrook Ave Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 450-6388
Omni Women's Health Medical Group1530 Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 323-9133
Obstetrics & Gynecology6121 N Thesta St Ste 303, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 450-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had gynecological surgery by Dr. Golik. Every step of the way, from the initial examination through the follow-up visit , she took the time to explain, answer questions, and to check in on my welfare. Within 20 hours after my surgery, I had a personal phone call from the doctor and pathological results.
About Dr. Lisa Golik, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Golik using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Golik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golik has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Golik speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Golik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.