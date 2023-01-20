Overview of Dr. Lisa Golik, MD

Dr. Lisa Golik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Golik works at Saint Agnes Care Obstetrics & Gynecology in Fresno, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.