See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Lisa Golik, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lisa Golik, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lisa Golik, MD

Dr. Lisa Golik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Golik works at Saint Agnes Care Obstetrics & Gynecology in Fresno, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Golik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maly Obstetrics & Gynecology
    7138 N Millbrook Ave Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 450-6388
  2. 2
    Omni Women's Health Medical Group
    1530 Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 323-9133
  3. 3
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    6121 N Thesta St Ste 303, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 450-2300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Uterine Fibroids
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Uterine Fibroids
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Golik?

    Jan 20, 2023
    I had gynecological surgery by Dr. Golik. Every step of the way, from the initial examination through the follow-up visit , she took the time to explain, answer questions, and to check in on my welfare. Within 20 hours after my surgery, I had a personal phone call from the doctor and pathological results.
    — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Golik, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Golik, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Golik to family and friends

    Dr. Golik's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Golik

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Golik, MD.

    About Dr. Lisa Golik, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1992977888
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Golik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golik has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Golik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.